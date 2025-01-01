"Storms Of 2024 Augmented Our Spirit": Gautam Adani's New Year Message

Gautam Adani today extended his warm wishes for the New Year to the Adani Group employees. "As we step into 2025, I extend my warm wishes to each of you and your families for a year filled with prosperity, health, and remarkable achievements," the Adani Group chairman said.

Reflecting on the past year, Mr Adani said that 2024 was nothing short of extraordinary, emphasising "the journey to success is rarely linear".

"At our core, we are fearless fighters, and it is through these battles that we continue to evolve and excel. The storms of 2024 further augmented our spirit. And today, we stand taller because of your unwavering dedication and relentless passion," he said.

Gautam Adani said that even though the group's financial position has never been more robust, his focus was not on numbers but on the foundation we are laying for the future.

Mr Adani said the group's "true challenge lies in deploying our capital effectively". "To overcome this, we must prioritise the two Ts that serve as the most sustainable differentiators in today's world - Technology and Talent," he added.

Explaining the role of technology and talent, The Adani Group chairman said, "In today's fast-evolving landscape, every company must think and act as a technology company - or risk irrelevance. Scaling effectively demands more than just implementing software tools - it requires embedding a technology-first mindset into the very fabric of our organisation. This is not optional - it is essential. And it begins with our top 100 leaders setting the tone." he added.

Gautam Adani, urging each member of the group to become "technologically fluent", said, "In the race of relevance, technology is the racetrack, and leadership is the stride that ensures we finish first".

"I challenge each of you to embrace technology as a lever to innovate, disrupt and set new standards of excellence. Your career growth depends on it. Our collective success depends on it," he added.

Talking about the role of talent, he said, "Talent is not about mere resumes or credentials - it is about the drive to adapt, innovate and lead. This year, we are doubling down on our commitment to building a powerhouse of potential".

Elaborating on how the group was planning on tapping on the potential of its employees, Mr Adani said, "We are introducing dynamic internal job rotations, rigorous training programs and clear pathways for growth. Our goal is to unlock the full potential of every individual. The greatest investment we can make is not just in systems or strategies, but in unlocking the limitless potential of our people who dare to lead and innovate."

He also urged the staff to "take ownership of building both your technical expertise and leadership capabilities. Seek out broader experiences across the group. Step up and take on the opportunities that lie ahead".

He said the group was also investing in campus recruitment: "We are strengthening our presence at premier campuses to attract ambitious young professionals who will lead us into the future."

"Together, we will refine and elevate our talent initiatives, ensuring they serve not just the organization but each one of you in your pursuit of excellence," he added.

Shifting the focus to the broader "external environment", he said, "The year 2024 was a year of extraordinary turbulence and transformation. Across the globe, elections in over 60 nations reshaped governments and altered political landscapes. Economic uncertainties swept through continents, leaving even the most developed economies struggling with stagnation and instability."

"In a world searching for leadership and solutions, India's moment to rise has arrived. This is not just an economic or political opportunity - it is a historic call to redefine our place on the global stage. Moments of transformation do not wait for us. They demand we rise to them with vision, courage and the will to act," he added.

Mr Adani said that as we enter the New Year, he was "deeply inspired by the spirit you bring to our journey".

"Looking ahead, I am filled with immense gratitude and boundless optimism. Gratitude for the dedication and passion you have put into every effort, and optimism for the remarkable journey that lies before us. Together, we will not merely navigate the challenges of tomorrow but transform them into milestones of success," he added.

Wishing the Adani Group employees a very happy new year, Gautam Adani said, "May 2025 bring joy, fulfilment and countless reasons to celebrate - for you, your families and all those whose lives we touch. Let us move forward with courage, conviction and a shared vision to shape a brighter, more meaningful future."

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)