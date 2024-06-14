Gautam Adani, Tanzania Discuss Possibilities Of 'Long-Term Partnership'

New Delhi:
Gautam Adani with Tanzania President Suluhu Samia
Billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani met Tanzanian President Suluhu Samia and discussed the possibilities of forging a long-term partnership with "one of Africa's most promising nations".
"It was an honour to meet the charismatic President of the United Republic of Tanzania, Her Excellency @SuluhuSamia," Mr Adani wrote on X.
"Fascinating to hear her deep insights about the future of Africa and discuss the possibilities for forging a long-term partnership with one of Africa's most promising and strategically important nations.
"We are excited about the Adani Group leveraging its expertise across various infrastructure sectors, including ports, renewable energy, airports, transmission, distribution, and rail to help build world-class infrastructure in Tanzania," he added.
Last month, Adani International Ports Holdings, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. (APSEZ), signed a 30-year deal with the Tanzania Ports Authority. As part of the pact, the conglomerate will operate and manage Container Terminal 2 (CT2) of the Dar es Salaam Port - a gateway port connected to a massive network of roads and railways.
Container Terminal 2, with four berths, has an annual cargo handling capacity of a million 20-foot equivalent units (TEUs), an APSEZ statement said, adding that the port handled 0.82 million TEUs of containers in 2023 - about 83% of Tanzania's total container volumes.
(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)