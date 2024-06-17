Gautam Adani Meets Bhutan PM, King; Signs Deal To Build 570 MW Hydro Plant

Billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani met the Prime Minister of Bhutan on Sunday and announced the signing of an agreement for a 570 MW green hydro plant in the country. Mr Adani also met Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck along with the prime minister in Thimphu.

"Absolutely fascinating meeting with Dasho Tshering Tobgay, Hon. Prime Minister of Bhutan. Signed an MoU with DGPC for a 570 MW green hydro plant in Chukha province. Admirable to see @pmo_bhutan advancing the vision of His Majesty The King and pursuing broad ranging infrastructure initiatives across the kingdom. Looking forward to working closely on hydro & other infra in Bhutan," he said.

The Chairman of Adani Group also shared photos with the two leaders. Mr Adani said that he was honoured to meet the King and was inspired by his vision for Bhutan and the "ambitious eco-friendly masterplan for Gelephu Mindfulness City, including large computing centres and data facilities".

"Honoured to meet His Majesty King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck of Bhutan. Inspired by his vision for Bhutan and the ambitious ecofriendly masterplan for Gelephu Mindfulness City, including large computing centers and data facilities. Excited to collaborate on these transformative initiatives as also on green energy management for a carbon negative nation!" he said in a post on Instagram

In November last year, Mr Adani met the King and said he was excited to explore opportunities for the Adani Group to contribute to green infrastructure development for "one of our happy and warm neighbours".

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)