Gautam Adani Hosts Ex Australia PM, Says His Vision Is "Truly Inspiring"

Adani Group has pledged a $100 billion investment over the next decade on green energy

Former Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull recently visited India and underscored the global significance of the Adani Group's commitment to green energy. Mr Turnbull, accompanied by Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani, toured the Hybrid Renewable Park in Gujarat's Khavda.

Mr Adani, expressing his admiration for Mr Turnbull's vision of energy equality, shared a glimpse of the visit on social media, describing the former Australian Prime Minister's perspective as truly inspiring.

"It was a privilege to welcome Hon Mr Malcolm Turnbull, former Prime Minister of Australia, and Ms Lucy Turnbull. Delighted that he made time to visit Khavda, where the Adani Group is building the world's largest 30 GW Hybrid Renewables Park, spanning 750 square kilometres. Every engagement with Mr Turnbull is enriching, thought-provoking and educational. His commitment to energy equitability and balanced environmental stewardship is truly inspiring!" Mr Adani wrote on X.

The world's largest 30 GW Hybrid Renewables Park, spans an expansive 750 square kilometres in Khavda. The Adani Group's commitment to large-scale renewables and fully integrated manufacturing, combined with end-to-end engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) capabilities, uniquely positions the conglomerate to drive down costs in the pursuit of green energy solutions.

The Adani Group, a key player in India's energy landscape, has pledged a monumental $100 billion investment over the next decade in the green energy transition. The portfolio businesses under the Adani Group aim to decarbonise, committing to planting 100 million trees by 2030 and initiating innovative pilot projects, including the development of a hydrogen fuel cell electric truck.

The Adani Group is also embarking on developing one of the world's most ambitious green hydrogen ecosystems on the west coast of Gujarat. With a fully integrated value chain, this initiative aligns with the global push towards a net-zero transition.

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)