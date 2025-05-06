"Gaurav Gogoi Spent 15 Days In Pak": HImanta Sarma's Big Allegation

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took his allegations against Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi a step further today, making some very serious allegations against the Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha. He claimed that Mr Gogoi had spent 15 days in Pakistan and some of his actions may have indirectly aided the Pakistan Army.

Gaurav Gogoi is yet to respond to the allegations. He, however, has not denied his visits to Pakistan so far.

Speaking at a press conference at Guwahati's Lok Sewa Bhawan, Mr Sarma said: "We have exact evidence, and it has been officially registered that Gaurav Gogoi went to Pakistan. His arrival and departure were recorded at the Atari border."

Mr Gogoi, he said, had stayed in Islamabad for 15 days. For the first seven days, his wife accompanied him.

"After that, she returned to India, but he continued his stay. We are in possession of all the travel details. This is no longer speculation," Mr Sarma added.

On returning to India, Mr Gogoi took approximately 90 boys and girls to the Pakistan Embassy. Many of them have said they were unaware they were going to the Pakistan Embassy, and this is deeply concerning, the Chief Minister said.

"There are questions about whether he visited the Army Headquarters, Lahore, Sindh, or other sensitive locations. These must be answered, corroborative documentation - including passport and immigration records - was being compiled," he said.

"Only he is an Indian citizen. His wife is British, and his children reportedly hold different foreign citizenships. He can change his passport at any time," Mr Sarma added.