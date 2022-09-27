Gauhati High Court Upholds Life Sentence Of Terrorist Ranjan Daimari

The Gauhati High Court today upheld the life sentence of NDFB chief Ranjan Daimari in connection with serial bomb blasts of October 2008 that killed 88 and injured 540 people in Assam. The high court also rejected the appeal filed by six others while acquitting four accused who were earlier given life imprisonment by a special court.

Daimari and the others were convicted by a special court in 2019 under various sections of the Explosive Substances Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. They subsequently appealed against the order in the Gauhati High Court. Nine serial blasts were triggered by the NDFB on October 30, 2008, which included three each in Guwahati and Kokrajhar, two in Barpeta, and one in Bongaigaon.

Daimary and the others had challenged the CBI court's order in 2019 and moved the Gauhati High Court. The high court pronounced its judgment on Tuesday.

At least 88 people were killed and over 500 people were injured in the serial blasts carried out on October 30, 2008 by insurgent group National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB). The blasts were simultaneously carried out in Guwahati, Barpeta Road, Kokrajhar and Bongaigaon. This was one of the biggest terror attacks in Assam.

Daimari was arrested in Bangladesh in 2010 and was lodged in the Guwahati Central Jail after being handed over to India.