Gauhati High Court Asks Tamil Nadu To Allow Inspection Of Elephant Joymala

The Gauhati High Court today asked the Tamil Nadu government to give permission to the delegation from Assam to inspect the allegedly abused elephant 'Joymala' within three days of receiving a copy of the court's interim order.

The People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) recently released a video alleging that elephant Joymala was being tortured and kept captive at the Andal temple in Srivalliputhur in Chennai.

Assam had donated nine elephants to the Tamil Nadu government for its temples.

On September 3, after the video went viral, the Assam government sent a team of four members, comprising elephant experts, forest and police officers to inspect the condition of the elephant and pave way for her return to the state.

Upon reaching the temple, the Tamul Nadu government refused the Assam team from seeing Joymala. As per sources, the Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin was not present in the state and hence the officials of Tamil Nadu denied the Assam team to see Joymala.

The four-person team has been residing in Chennai while awaiting approval from the Tamil Nadu government to investigate Joymala.

Earlier on September 14, the Assam government knocked on the door of the Gauhati High Court. Justice Suman Shyam, hearing the petition filed by the Assam government, passed an interim order that permission should be granted to the delegation to inspect the elephants within three days after the court order is made available to them.

Talking to media persons, Devojit Saikia, state's advocate general, said, "The high court has also issued notices to Tamil Nadu government to reply on the matter within 15 days. The court also issued notices to Tamil Nadu police, forest department and union environment ministry."

The Tamil Nadu government also refused permission to the delegation to meet the elephant, Advocate General Debojit Saika said.

"As we did not get any positive response from the Tamil Nadu government till now, it was decided to file a writ petition and its hearing was held today", Mr Saikia said.

The next date of hearing has been fixed for September 28.