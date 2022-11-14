Gatherings Banned In Jharkhand Town After Hindu Group Chief's Murder

The Giriraj Sena chief's murder caused unrest and protests in Chaibasa. (Representational)

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 have been imposed in Jharkhand's Chaibasa after Giriraj Sena chief Kamal Giri Dev was murdered on Saturday, said Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Reena Hansda on Sunday.

Hindu organisation Giriraj Sena's chief Kamal Giri Dev died in a bottle bomb explosion on Saturday in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district. The incident took place near Shishi Vidya Mandir Tulsi Bhavan in Chaibasa's Chakradharpur at around 6 pm.

At the time of the incident, the Giriraj Sena chief was standing with his friend Shankar at the Bhawan Chowk. Three attackers approached him and attacked him with the bottle bomb, reports said.

The incident caused unrest and protests in Chaibasa.

The accused fled from the spot after killing him. The Giriraj Sena chief was immediately rushed to a nearby railway hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

