Gathering Data From Hong Kong, Singapore: Spices Board On MDH, Everest Ban

As the controversy surrounding some products of Indian brands MDH and Everest being banned in Hong Kong and Singapore over the alleged presence of harmful compounds continues to simmer, the Spices Board has said it is gathering information and reports from authorities in both places.

Officials at the Board, which comes under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, said technical data, analytical reports and information regarding exporters are being obtained.

An advisory has also been sent to exporters to raise awareness and prevent Indian products from being flagged in the future, the officials added.

The ban was put in place after the pesticide ethylene oxide was allegedly found to be above permissible levels in some spice mixes manufactured by the two brands.

Ethylene oxide, whose addition to food is banned in India, is a chemical compound with the formula C2H4O. It is a flammable, colourless gas with a sweet odour at room temperature and is an effective sterilising agent due to its ability to damage DNA, but this also gives it a carcinogenic property.

As per the International Agency For Research on Cancer, ethylene oxide is a Group 1 carcinogenic, which means that "there is enough evidence to conclude that it can cause cancer in humans."

The commerce ministry had earlier asked Indian embassies in both Singapore and Hong Kong to send a detailed report. Information has also been sought from MDH and Everest.

India is the largest consumer, producer and exporter of spices in the world, and the Spices Board regulates the export of the commodity.