Gargi College Sexual Assault Case Updates: Women's Panel Team Visits Gargi College, Delhi Police Orders Probe

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken cognizance of alleged sexual assault on students of Delhi's Gargi College for women by some unidentified men during their annual cultural fest last week. A team of the Commission visited the college on Monday amid the protest rally by the students.
Few students from the all-girls college alleged that they were sexually assaulted on campus during their annual cultural fest, 'Reverie', this week by men who forced their way in while security guards, while the police posted in the area did nothing.
A group of drunken men reportedly entered the college affiliated to Delhi University and manhandled the students.
"I can't confirm the allegations of molestation but a large group of drunken men had dropped in and manhandled students," a student requesting anonymity told news agency IANS.
Delhi Police have begun a probe into the matter of alleged harassment and sexual abuse of female students in the college by a number of unidentified men during the fest on February 6.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh on Monday gave a Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over "indecent behaviour with students of Delhi's Gargi college during the college's annual festival."
