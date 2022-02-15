Garena Free Fire Unavailable In India, Day After Ban On Chinese Apps

Garena Free Fire is not available on Google Play and iOS app stores in India

Sea Ltd-owned game Free Fire is currently unavailable in app stores in India, unit Garena International said late on Monday, a day after after India banned 54 apps of Chinese origin over security reasons.

Sea's shares plunged 18.4% on Monday in New York, wiping off more than $16 billion from the company's market value.

The game is not available in Google Play and iOS app stores and is not operable for some users in India, the Singapore-based company said, adding it was working to address the situation.

Political tensions between India and China escalated in 2020, resulting in New Delhi imposing a ban on 59 Chinese apps, including TikTok.

