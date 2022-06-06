'Just Like Moose Wala...': Threat To Salman Khan Has Gangsters' Initials

The threat letter mentions the names of Mr Khan and his father, veteran actor Salim Khan. (File)

Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has been interrogated over a threat letter found outside actor Salman Khan's Mumbai house, sources said.

The letter mentions the names of Mr Khan and his father, veteran actor Salim Khan. It threatens the two saying soon they would become Sidhu Moose Wala, the Punjabi singer who was shot dead in his car last month. Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar has claimed responsibility for the murder in a Facebook post.

"Salim Khan Salman Khan bahut jald aapka Moose Wala hoga," the letter said in Hindi.

Salim Khan found the letter on a bench where he sits daily after jogging, according to the police.

It also carried two initials - G.B. and L.B. While G.B. could mean Goldy Brar, the latter seems like a reference to Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently in special cell custody. However, it is not known whether it was Bishnoi who is behind the letter or someone used their names to do the mischief.

Meanwhile, Mr Khan's security has been strengthened following the recovery of the threat letter. The police are also scouring through CCTV footage outside his residence. A case has been registered and investigation has begun.

Lawrence Bishnoi had apparently planned an attack on Mr Khan during the shooting of his 2011 movie 'Ready', but it failed due to an issue over weapons. Gangster Naresh Shetty was then given the task of attacking the actor.

Besides, another gangster, Sampat Naresh too had spent some time in Mumbai's Vashi area with an aim to target the actor. The two gangsters had even conducted recce of his house, but couldn't be successful with their plans.

Delhi Police had then arrested three sharp shooters of the Bishnoi gang from Vashi in a case of murder conspiracy of Salman Khan.