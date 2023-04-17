Gangster's Killers Moved To Another Jail In UP Over Security Concerns

On Sunday, Atiq Ahmed and his brother were buried in their village in Prayagraj

The men who shot and killed gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother, Ashraf, have been shifted to another jail in Uttar Pradesh due to security reasons.

Sunny Singh, Arun Maurya, Lovelesh Towari - the three men in their twenties who killed the gangsters while they were being escorted by cops - have been moved to Pratapgarh jail from the earlier Naini jail.

According to intelligence inputs, there could have been an attack on the three in Naini jail.

The three men, who cops say wanted to make a name for themselves by eliminating Ahmed's gang, were sent to judicial custody for 14 days after they were produced in court over the weekend.

The Uttar Pradesh government has given a three-member judicial inquiry committee two months to submit a report on the killings, which were caught on live television.

The state police has also announced to form two special investigating teams (SITs) to probe the sensational killing incident.

The assailants had been posing as journalists. They shouted slogans of 'Jai Shri Ram' after the killings and surrendered. The police said they recovered three fake media ID cards, a microphone and a camera from the shooters. They surrendered to the police after the shooting and were arrested. Lovelesh was hit by one of the bullets on his foot and is in hospital.

The killing of Atiq and Ashraf came days after their son and nephew, Asad Ahmed, was killed in an encounter with the police in the Jhansi district on Wednesday.

On Sunday, Atiq Ahmed and his brother were buried in their village in Prayagraj after a post-mortem. His sons performed the last rites.