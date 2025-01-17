Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Gang Members Throw Bombs To Celebrate Birthday, Paraded Through Same Market

A senior police officer assured that under no circumstances will the social peace be allowed to be disturbed.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Gang Members Throw Bombs To Celebrate Birthday, Paraded Through Same Market
The accused being paraded by cops through a market in Kanpur

The police paraded them through the very market where they fired gun shots, threw down bombs in a busy market to celebrate the birthday of their gang leader in Uttar Pradesh, showed a video.

The incident, which was reported from the Lal Bangla area of Kanpur, took place on Wednesday.

CCTV footage helped zero in on the suspects and the police arrested three people.

The three arrested have been identified as Sahil (18), Debu Kumar Valmiki (27), and Razjulla (23).

The video showed that the men, surrounded by cops, were taken around the same busy market to restore confidence among the people.

A senior police officer assured that under no circumstances will the social peace be allowed to be disturbed.

"The police is keeping an eye on some of the associates of the three accused who have been arrested now and appropriate action will be taken against them," said the senior police officer.

(With inputs from Arun Agarwal)
 

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Gun Shots, CCTV, UP
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.