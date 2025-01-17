Gang Members Throw Bombs To Celebrate Birthday, Paraded Through Same Market

The police paraded them through the very market where they fired gun shots, threw down bombs in a busy market to celebrate the birthday of their gang leader in Uttar Pradesh, showed a video.

The incident, which was reported from the Lal Bangla area of Kanpur, took place on Wednesday.

CCTV footage helped zero in on the suspects and the police arrested three people.

The three arrested have been identified as Sahil (18), Debu Kumar Valmiki (27), and Razjulla (23).

The video showed that the men, surrounded by cops, were taken around the same busy market to restore confidence among the people.

A senior police officer assured that under no circumstances will the social peace be allowed to be disturbed.

"The police is keeping an eye on some of the associates of the three accused who have been arrested now and appropriate action will be taken against them," said the senior police officer.

(With inputs from Arun Agarwal)

