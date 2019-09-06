Ganesh Idols Inspired By Chandrayaan 2 Come Up In Mumbai, Hyderabad

The Chandrayaan 2 themed Ganesh idol in Hyderabad

Chandrayaan 2's moon mission has gripped the nation as it waits with bated breath for the historic moment. With the moon mission coinciding with Ganesh Chaturthi, idols of the God themed on Chandrayaan 2 have been made in Mumbai and Hyderabad.

While in Mumbai a pandal has been built on the theme of India's moon mission, Hyderabad's pandal saw Lord Ganesh's idol placed in a 23-foot miniature of the satellite.

"From the last 10 years we are making different Ganesh idols and this year we have come up with the idea of Chandrayaan-2. This lunar mission vehicle of India was made at a very low budget of 960 Crores when compared to any other satellites made by NASA or other organisations across the world. It is a very big achievement of government of India," Srinivas, member of the Future Foundation Society, which erected the pandal, told news agency ANI.

Hyderabad, Telangana: Ganesha Pandal inspired by #Chandrayaan2 installed in the city. A 5 feet tall Ganesha idol is placed inside miniature satellite of 23.5 feet length. #GaneshaChaturthipic.twitter.com/SMZyBpx26C - ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2019

"This structure is totally made of iron which can be recycled and we can save water bodies from getting affected and polluted. We made a prototype of the satellite which is 23.5 feet tall. The Ganesh idol is about 5 feet tall. The structure weighs about 650 kilograms. We congratulate the team ISRO and the woman staff who made genuine efforts for making Chandrayaan-2 successful," Deepa, another member of Future Foundation Society said.

In Mumbai, Lord Ganesh's idol is placed amid a model of ISRO's Sriharikota launch station and posters with information on India's moon mission.

The Chandrayaan 2 moon mission is scheduled to land on the lunar surface at 1:55 am on Saturday, as India looks to create history by becoming the first nation to reach closest to the moon's south pole.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.