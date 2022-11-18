'Gandhi-Nehru Legacy': Congress's 'Then And Now' Post

A picture of the two walking together was shared by the Indian Youth Congress on Twitter.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been joined by Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson, Tushar Gandhi, in the Bharat Jodo Yatra. A picture of the two walking together was shared by the Indian Youth Congress on Twitter highlighting the “Gandhi-Nehru legacy”.

In the post, a picture of Rahul Gandhi, great-grandson of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, walking with Tushar Gandhi has been placed next to a priceless frame featuring Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru. “The Gandhi-Nehru legacy to strive for the nation continues…” the IYC wrote.

The Gandhi-Nehru legacy to strive for the nation continues...#BharatJodoYatra ???????? pic.twitter.com/JIDMoMXObV — Indian Youth Congress (@IYC) November 18, 2022

Tushar Gandhi, an activist and author, joined the yatra at Shegaon in the Buldhana district of Maharashtra today. In a tweet, Tushar Gandhi shared his plans of participating in the yatra while stating that Shegaon was his birthplace. “I will join the Bharat Jodo Yatra at Shegaon on the 18th. Shegaon is my birth station as well. The train my mother was travelling in, 1 Dn. Howrah Mail Via Nagpur had halted at Shegaon Station on 17th January 1960 when I was born," Tushar Gandhi wrote.

The official Twitter handle of the Congress shared a video that shows Rahul Gandhi meeting his supporters and waving at them during the yatra. Tushar Gandhi is walking along with the Congress leader.

The party described the participation of Tushar Gandhi in the yatra as historic. "The two walking together is a message to the rulers that they can put democracy in threat but will not be allowed to finish it off," the party said in a statement.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which kicked off on September 7 from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu, has been passing through Maharashtra since November 7. The foot march will culminate in Srinagar after covering 3,570 km and traversing through several states and Union Territories in about five months.

Several senior Congress leaders have joined Rahul Gandhi in the yatra including Mukul Wasnik, Milind Deora, Deepender Hooda, and Manikrao Thakre. Actress Riya Sen also participated in the Yatra in the Akola district of Maharashtra yesterday.