Gandhi Jayanti 2022: Some Important Facts About The Father Of The Nation

Mahatma Gandhi, fondly remembered by the people as "Mahatma" or "Bapu", played a key role in India's freedom movement. He demonstrated the power of non-violence, or ahimsa through various peaceful movements. Mahatma Gandhi inspired leaders across the world with his values and principles.

Every year, on October 2, people mark Gandhi Jayanti and remember the contribution of the "Father of the Nation". The day is also observed as "International Day of Non-Violence" to disseminate the message of non-violence.

On this Gandhi Jayanti, which marks the leader's 153rd birth anniversary, here are some facts about him

Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi was born in Gujarat's Porbandar. He went to South Africa in 1893 to practice law and spent 21 years there. Mahatma Gandhi faced racial discrimination in South Africa and was thrown out of a train while he was traveling in a first-class compartment in Pietermaritzburg.

Mahatma Gandhi led and contributed to several freedom movements in India, including the Non-cooperation Movement, Civil Disobedience Movement, Khilafat Movement, Quit India Movement, and the Champaran Satyagraha.

Mahatma Gandhi joined the Indian National Congress in 1915 and later became the president of the Congress Party.

Honouring Gandhi's belief in non-violence, the United Nations designated his birthday, October 2, as the International Day of Non-Violence.

In 1930, Mahatma Gandhi launched the Salt Satyagraha and embarked on a march from the Sabarmati Ashram to Dandi in Gujarat. "The march ended on April 5 at Dandi village. Gandhi Ji and his selected followers went to the sea-shoe and broke the salt law by picking up salt left on the shore by the sea," stated the official website.

