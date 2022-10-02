Gandhi Jayanti 2022: Inspirational Quotes And Messages To Share

Gandhi Jayanti: This year marks the 153rd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi

Mahatma Gandhi played a pivotal role in India's struggle for independence and spearheaded several movements that eventually helped free India from colonial rule. Mahatma Gandhi, fondly called Bapu, has left an indelible impression on the life of many.

He is regarded as the Father of the Nation who showcased the power of non-violence to the world and vehemently opposed bloodshed.

Today, on Mahatma Gandhi's 153rd birth anniversary, let us look at some of his most evocative quotes.

-- The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others.

-- Strength does not come from physical capacity. It comes from an indomitable will.

-- The weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is the attribute of the strong.

-- You can chain me, you can torture me, you can even destroy this body, but you will never imprison my mind.

-- There is a sufficiency in the world for man's need but not for man's greed.

-- It is health that is real wealth and not pieces of gold and silver.

-- Happiness is when what you think, what you say, and what you do are in harmony.

-- Freedom is not worth having if it does not include the freedom to make mistakes.

-- Hate the sin, love the sinner.

-- A man is but the product of his thoughts. What he thinks, he becomes.

-- To believe in something, and not to live it, is dishonest.



Gandhi Jayanti 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Images, Greetings, Messages, WhatsApp And Facebook Status

-- Let us all follow the path of truth and pay homage to our Father of the Nation on this day.

-- As an ode to Bapu, may we all have the strength to be the change we want to see in the world. Happy Gandhi Jayanti.

-- May Bapu and his teachings always guide us to fight the good fight with peace and brotherhood.

-- Warm wishes on Gandhi Jayanti to you. Let us remember and salute the man who led us on the path to get independence and always inspired us as a nation.

-- Today is the day to look back and remember Mahatma Gandhi and promise ourselves to always work towards the progress and development of India.

-- He was the one who always promoted non-violence and truth and bonded us together to fight for an independent country. Happy Gandhi Jayanti.

-- May the spirit of truth and non-violence continue to triumph this Gandhi Jayanti.

-- Let us celebrate the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti by remembering Mahatma Gandhi and by following the path he showed us.

