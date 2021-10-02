Gandhi Jayanti 2021: Know These Motivational Quotes From The Father Of The Nation

Mahatma Gandhi, the prime architect in India's freedom movement,
would have been 152 years old today. The non-violent movement led by him finally won India Independence from the British rule in 1947. Popularly called Bapu, he has left us with a vast treasure of teachings. Many of his words shine true to this day. As the nation celebrates his 152nd birth anniversary, we take a look at some of his motivational quotes.
- The weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is an attribute of the strong.
- An eye for an eye only ends up making the whole world blind.
- A man is but a product of his thoughts. What he thinks he becomes.
- Nobody can hurt me without my permission.
- Happiness is when what you think, what you say, and what you do are in harmony.
- The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others.
- If I have the belief that I can do it, I shall surely acquire the capacity to do it even if I may not have it at the beginning.
- Strength does not come from physical capacity. It comes from an indomitable will.
- You may never know what results come from your actions, but if you do nothing, there will be no results.
- In a gentle way, you can shake the world
- To lose patience is to lose the battle.
- Non-violence is a weapon of the strong.
- Freedom is not worth having if it does not include the freedom to make mistakes
- The simplest acts of kindness are by far more powerful than a thousand heads bowing in prayer.
- You must not lose faith in humanity. Humanity is like an ocean; if a few drops of the ocean are dirty, the ocean does not become dirty.
- Always aim at complete harmony of thought and word and deed. Always aim at purifying your thoughts and everything will be well.
- There is no ‘way to peace,' there is only ‘peace'.
- You can chain me, you can torture me, you can even destroy this body, but you will never imprison my mind.