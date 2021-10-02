Gandhi Jayanti 2021: Know These Motivational Quotes From The Father Of The Nation

Gandhi Jayanti 2021: As the nation celebrates Mahatma Gandhi’s 152nd birth anniversary, we look at a few of his memorable quotes.

Mahatma Gandhi, the prime architect in India's freedom movement,
would have been 152 years old today. The non-violent movement led by him finally won India Independence from the British rule in 1947. Popularly called Bapu, he has left us with a vast treasure of teachings. Many of his words shine true to this day. As the nation celebrates his 152nd birth anniversary, we take a look at some of his motivational quotes.

  • The weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is an attribute of the strong.
  • An eye for an eye only ends up making the whole world blind.
  • A man is but a product of his thoughts. What he thinks he becomes.
  • Nobody can hurt me without my permission.
  • Happiness is when what you think, what you say, and what you do are in harmony.
  • The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others.
  • If I have the belief that I can do it, I shall surely acquire the capacity to do it even if I may not have it at the beginning.
  • Strength does not come from physical capacity. It comes from an indomitable will.
  • You may never know what results come from your actions, but if you do nothing, there will be no results.
  • In a gentle way, you can shake the world
  • To lose patience is to lose the battle.
  • Non-violence is a weapon of the strong.
  • Freedom is not worth having if it does not include the freedom to make mistakes
  • The simplest acts of kindness are by far more powerful than a thousand heads bowing in prayer.
  • You must not lose faith in humanity. Humanity is like an ocean; if a few drops of the ocean are dirty, the ocean does not become dirty.
  • Always aim at complete harmony of thought and word and deed. Always aim at purifying your thoughts and everything will be well.
  • There is no ‘way to peace,' there is only ‘peace'.
  • You can chain me, you can torture me, you can even destroy this body, but you will never imprison my mind.

