Gandhi Jayanti 2021: Important Facts About Mahatma Gandhi

Gandhi Jayanti 2021: Mahatma Gandhi also worked towards abolishing untouchability.

Mahatma Gandhi, known as “Bapu” across the world, is one of India's greatest leaders. Mahatma Gandhi's ideals of ahimsa (non-violence) and truth played a pivotal role in not just the Indian freedom struggle but also inspired leaders across the world. To honour the “Father Of The Nation”, October 2 - his birthday, -is celebrated across the country. This year marks the 152nd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi was born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar, Gujarat. In 1893, he travelled to South Africa to practise law and subsequently spent 21 years in the country. In South Africa, he faced discrimination on the basis of his heritage and skin colour. Subsequently, he protested against racial segregation in the country.

Upon returning to India in 1915, he enrolled as a member of the Indian National Congress and went on to become the president of the Congress party in the coming years. Under his leadership, Indians across the country took an active part in several peaceful civil disobedience movements. Among many such movements, the Salt Satyagraha and the Quit India Movement are of great significance.

In addition to fighting for India's Independence, Mahatma Gandhi also worked towards abolishing untouchability. His contribution towards the revival of handloom in the country was also immense.

In recognition of Mahatma Gandhi's efforts to spread the message of peaceful resistance and non-violence, the United Nations has announced October 2 as International Day of Non-Violence. The objective of the day is to honour and celebrate “the universal relevance of the principle of non-violence” and work towards securing a culture of peace, tolerance, understanding and non-violence”.