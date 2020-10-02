What Kamal Haasan, Shabana Azmi, Dia Mirza Shared On Gandhi Jayanti

Gandhi Jayanti 2020 Image: Actors and activists have posted beautiful quotes of Mahatma Gandhi

Gandhi Jayanti 2020: Shabana Azmi, Kamal Haasan, Dia Mirza, Urmila Matondkar and Randeep Hooda were among the actors who paid rich tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 151st birth anniversary today. Taking to Twitter, they shared beautiful messages and quotes of Mahatma Gandhi, stressing that Gandhiji's philosophy is the need of the hour in India amid disturbing news of extreme violence against women every other day.

"Remembering Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary. Clinging by the slender thread of Hope that his guidance will lead us out of this quagmire of darkness into the light," Shabana Azmi tweeted.

Remembering #Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary.Clinging by the slender thread of Hope that his guidance will lead us out of this quagmire of darkness into the light. pic.twitter.com/uCFaUIKTS0 — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) October 2, 2020

Filmmaker and politician Kamal Haasan walked down the memory lane and posted a touching video of his daughter, Akshara Haasan singing Sara Jahan Se Accha when she was a baby. "Happy Bday to Mr. MK Gandhi. Sharing what Akshara Haasan had sung for me when she was a child. Calling all Indians to remember the great man whose life was his message to us! Let's make India a place where Equality prevails - sare jahan se achcha...," Kamal Haasan wrote on Twitter.

Happy Bday to Mr. MK Gandhi. Sharing what @Iaksharahaasan had sung for me when she was a child. Calling all Indians to remember the great man whose life was his message to us! Let's make India a place where Equality prevails-sare jahan se achcha, Gandhi's India can still be ours! — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) October 2, 2020

Actor and wildlife enthusiast, Dia Mirza quoting Mahatma Gandhi wrote, "The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others...".

“The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others. “ Happy Gandhi Jayanti #GandhiJayanthi2020pic.twitter.com/VNXYnZ1lhJ — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) October 2, 2020

Dia Mirza also paid tribute to Lal Bahadur Shastri, India's second prime minister who shares his birthday with Mahatma Gandhi. "The ideals of another great visionary. #LalBahadurShastriJi," she posted on social media.

Randeep Hooda, another actor and activist committed to environmental and social causes remembered Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri today. "Two great leaders with a vision and path for the country that's relevant even today...," he wrote on the microblogging site.

Two great leaders with a vision and path for the country that's relevant even today..#GandhiJayanti#LalBahadurShastriJayantipic.twitter.com/xsNLh6gVK6 — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) October 2, 2020

Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2020!