On Gandhi Jayanti, Amit Shah Launches 'Sankalp Yatra' Against Plastic

Gandhi Jayanti 2019: Amit Shah launched 'Sankalp Yatra' on Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary

On Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah gave a clarion call to shun single-use plastic and urged citizens to take an initiative to make this a mass movement.

Highlighting the perils of single-use plastic, Mr Shah said it takes nearly 400 years for it to degrade.

Addressing a rally on Gandhi Jayanti, ahead of the 'Gandhi Sankalp Yatra' marking Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary, Amit Shah said that not just humans, but all living beings are adversely affected due to single-use plastic.

After flagging off the nationwide 'Gandhi Sankalp Yatra', Amit Shah undertook a march for the cause.



