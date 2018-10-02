"Gandhiji Not An Immobile Statue": Rahul Gandhi In Tribute To Mahatma

Gandhi Jayanti 2018: "Truth and non-violence, which he lived for and was killed for are the foundation of our country," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

All India | | Updated: October 02, 2018 09:29 IST
New Delhi: 

Rahul Gandhi used his tweet this morning on Mahatma Gandhi's 149th birth anniversary to deliver a message for "truth, non-violence" and how "true patriots" must protect the ideals.

The Congress president posted the message along with an image of Mahatma Gandhi juxtaposed with photos of renowned freedom fighters and eminent leaders of India.

The post was retweeted by the Congress.

Rahul Gandhi and his mother, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, paid tribute at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial at Delhi's Rajghat.

Both Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi left immediately as they were to travel to Wardha in Maharashtra for a meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the party's top decision-making body.
 

