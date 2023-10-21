Gaganyaan Mission Test Flight LIVE Updates: ISRO To Carry Out First Test Today

Gaganyaan Mission LIVE: The stakes are much higher this time because human lives will be involved.

Attempting to prepare for every possibility, which is now a part of its ethos, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will carry out an abort test for the human space mission, Gaganyaan, today.

A similar fail-safe approach had been taken for Chandrayaan-3 and had helped ISRO script history by making India the first country to land nearer the south pole of the Moon in August. The stakes, though, are much higher this time because the lives of humans will be involved.

Gaganyaan's crew module escape system will be live tested from Sriharikota. This is the first of the 20 big tests that ISRO has planned for the near future. All in an effort to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi's target that ISRO sets up an Indian Space Station by 2035 and launch Indian astronaut to the Moon by 2040.

Here are the LIVE updates on Gaganyaan Mission Test Flight: