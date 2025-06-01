"Gaganyaan Just Beginning": Astronaut Angad Pratap On India's Space Future

As India embarks on its ambitious Gaganyaan program, the journey of its astronaut designates offers a glimpse into the nation's future in human spaceflight. Among them is Group Captain Angad Pratap, a fighter pilot and test pilot of the highest order, who shared his experiences and insights into the rigorous training and the promise of India's space endeavours.

The journey began in January 2020 when Mr Pratap and three other astronaut designates were selected for the prestigious Gaganyaan program, which is scheduled for launch early in 2027. "It's been a long journey till now. It's been five years. We trained for approximately 14 months at Russia's Yuri Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Centre, a place steeped in history and tradition. We were trained as cosmonauts in the Soyuz spacecraft and we had a bit of format training on the Russian segment of the International Space Station as well."

After completing their training in Russia, the astronauts returned to India for another round of training at the astronaut training facility in Bangalore. "We have been trained on the human-rated launch vehicle, the basic theoretical subjects related to astronautics, as well as the Gaganyaan spacecraft," Me Pratap explained. "A portion of which is remaining, which we will restart closer to the mission."

Reflecting on his experience at the Russian training school, Mr Pratap described it as "wonderful to begin with because that is a place with five decades of legacy". He noted the significance of training at a facility where astronauts from around the world have honed their skills. "From 2011 till about 2020, all astronauts of the world had to come to Moscow to train, since Soyuz was the only vehicle flying to space back then," he said.

Standing beside a scale model of the crew module, Mr Pratap expressed confidence in the development of the actual spacecraft at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre and the UR Rao Satellite Centre. "There is no denying the fact that not only me but all the other three astronauts as well-and I can say this for the entire space community-ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) has a very big name in the world of space," Mr Pratap added.

He cited ISRO's achievements, including the Mars Orbiter Mission and Chandrayaan-3, as examples of the agency's credibility. "There has to be a great level of trust between a space traveller and his agency. Being a test pilot, I'm aware of the kind of testing protocols and how robust they are before a final product is cleared for spaceflight."

The astronaut designates have visited major ISRO testing facilities, which Mr Pratap said has been a major confidence booster. "It's worked as a very big confidence-building measure and a boost to our trust in the vehicle."

Mr Pratap also expressed satisfaction with the human-rated Launch Vehicle Mark-3, which is nearing completion. "I am more than happy. In aerospace, we don't go for big changes very soon. If a system is already proven and working, you don't change it just for comfort. Changes introduce new failure points."

He emphasised that ISRO has wisely chosen to rely on its most robust and tested systems for the Gaganyaan mission. "And when it comes to the GSLV Mk3, or LVM-3, the whole world has immense trust in it. It has an enviable 100 per cent success record."

Despite the long wait for a flight assignment, Mr Pratap remains grounded and patient. "Spaceflight takes time. We were awarded our space wings just last year. Globally, astronauts wait five to six years after that. Thomas Pesquet waited almost eight years," he noted.

He added, "Anyone who wants to be an astronaut must accept that most of their 15-year astronaut career will be spent on Earth, working for science. It's not just about the flight. It's about patience, training, and character building."

Mr Pratap and his fellow astronaut designates continue to keep their training sharp through regular technical meetings with ISRO and occasional flying stints with the Indian Air Force. "We go back to IAF once in a while and fly. Our engagement with ISRO includes regular interaction with designers and hardware developers. So both our piloting and test piloting skills are being maintained."

Looking ahead, Mr Pratap is optimistic about India's broader space ambitions. "We need to think as Indians first and consider what we are about to achieve in the next two decades in spaceflight."

He praised ISRO's parallel strategy in developing human spacecraft, docking systems, space station modules and lunar return capabilities. "ISRO is building all of this in parallel. The same capability that will bring back lunar samples will one day take humans to the moon and bring them back," he said.

With government support and new funding, India is also developing a next-generation heavy-lift launch vehicle. "It's for building bigger space stations in the future. The human space program is expanding, and things are looking good for us."

When asked if he might one day go to the moon. Mr Pratap smiled and said, "It's too early to say. But what matters is that the nation progresses. Whether it's me or someone else, we should all be proud."

As for Gaganyaan, he remains excited but measured. "Of course, I'm excited. But I'm also controlling my excitement. Let it happen at the right pace. Even if it's delayed by a year or more, what matters is that we have a successful mission."