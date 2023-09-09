G20 Pact Unveiled, '100% Consensus', Including On Ukraine: 10 Points

The G20 will work to accelerate strong, sustainable, balanced and inclusive growth and work towards implementing the 2030 agenda for sustainable development.

"We will ensure that no one is left behind. We commend the efforts of the Indian Presidency to accelerate the implementation of the 2030 Agenda," the resolution read.

G20 reaffirmed a rules-based, non-discriminatory, fair, open, inclusive, equitable, sustainable and transparent multilateral trading system, with WTO at its core. "We will support policies that enable trade and investment to serve as an engine of growth and prosperity for all," the resolution read.

G20 will work with private sector to create inclusive, sustainable, and resilient global value chains, and support developing countries to move up the value chain.

G20 will address debt vulnerabilities in developing countries and enforce its "no oe left behind" policy.

On the war in Ukraine, the participants reiterated national positions and the contents of the UN Charter. Russia was not mentioned.

G20 committed to enhancing global food security and nutrition for all in line with the Deccan High-Level Principles on Food Security and Nutrition.

As part of achieving this, "We encourage efforts to strengthen research cooperation on climate-resilient and nutritious grains such as millets, quinoa, sorghum, and other traditional crops including rice, wheat and maize," the document read.

The G20 nations also resolved to remain committed to strengthening global health architecture for pandemic prevention, preparedness and response through enhanced collaboration between Finance and Health Ministries..