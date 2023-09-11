G20 Endorses 'Goa Roadmap', 'Travel For LiFE' Program To Boost Tourism

'Goa Roadmap' is a flagship initiative of India's G20 Tourism Track

The G20 Leaders' Summit held in Delhi culminated in a resounding endorsement of the 'Goa Roadmap' and the 'Travel for LiFE' program, propelling India to the forefront of sustainable tourism initiatives.

The summit brought together global leaders, united by a common vision for a better world and emphasizing the pivotal role of tourism and culture in sustainable socio-economic development, read the Ministry of Tourism press release.

An achievement during the G20 Leaders' Summit was the unanimous endorsement of tourism and culture as catalysts for sustainable socio-economic development and prosperity.

The 'G20 Leaders Declaration,' adopted during the summit, emphasized the significance of the 'Goa Roadmap for Tourism' in achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), read the press release.

The 'Goa Roadmap,' a flagship initiative of India's G20 Tourism Track, serves as a groundbreaking blueprint for global sustainable tourism. Aligned with the theme of India's G20 Presidency, it underscores the role of tourism in society, the economy, and environmental stewardship, read the press release.

The roadmap addresses five interconnected priorities identified by the G20 Tourism Working Group: Green Tourism, Digitalization, Skills, Tourism MSMEs, and Destination Management.

It offers a comprehensive strategy for nations to align their tourism policies with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals 2030.

To facilitate the roadmap's implementation, the Ministry of Tourism, in collaboration with the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), has launched the G20 Tourism and SDG Dashboard.

This initiative will serve as a global repository, showcasing best practices and case studies of sustainable tourism practices and policies from G20 nations, aiding nations and industry stakeholders in their journey towards achieving the SDGs through tourism.

The Ministry of Tourism plans to foster the implementation of the 'Goa Roadmap' through education and awareness campaigns.

These efforts aim to sensitize state and union territory governments and private stakeholders about incorporating recommended actions into their operations, fostering sustainable, resilient, and inclusive tourism, read the release.

In an effort to recognize and propagate best practices aligned with the 'Goa Roadmap,' the Ministry of Tourism is launching a national competition on 'Tourism for Tomorrow.'

This competition, scheduled to be launched on World Tourism Day on September 27, will identify and promote successful initiatives that can be replicated and scaled up across the country, read the release.

Another noteworthy development is the launch of the "Travel for LiFE" initiative, inspired by the Prime Minister's vision of LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment).

This initiative encourages tourists and tourist businesses to take simple yet impactful actions for environmental protection and climate action, aligning with the 'Travel for LiFE' program's goal of promoting responsible and sustainable tourism, read the release.

The Ministry of Tourism envisions a greener, cleaner, and more harmonious future, ensuring robust, equitable, and sustainable growth for all. They are committed to transforming host cities of the G20 Meetings in India into global MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) destinations for national and international meetings, read the release.

With unwavering dedication, the Ministry is poised to lead the way in fostering sustainable tourism practices that will resonate across the world for years to come.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)