Denied Chief Minister's Post Thrice Since I'm Dalit, Says G Parameshwara

G Parameshwara said Dalits have been discriminated against in terms of promotions.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara on Monday said he was denied the chief minister's post three times as he belonged to the Dalit community, alleging caste discrimination even at the highest levels of politics, government and his own party.

"PK Basavalingappa and KH Ranganath missed the chief ministerial post. Mallikarjun Kharge also couldn't become the CM (Chief Minister). I missed it thrice. Somehow, I was made the deputy CM," Mr Parameshwara said at an event in Davangere on Sunday.

"Dalits are being discriminated at the government level too. Even though the reservation is facilitated, there has been injustice in promotions," the Congress leader added.

Mr Parameshwara's statement comes at a time the coalition government in Karnataka has been rocked by growing resentment within the state's Congress leaders that stems from having had to concede the Chief Minister's position in Karnataka to HD Kumaraswamy of Janata Dal (Secular), despite being the bigger partner, with more legislators, in the alliance in an effort to keep the BJP out.

(With inputs from ANI)