After 2 Covaxin Doses, Kerala Man Now Wants Covishield. Centre Said ...

The man he wants to be revaccinated since Saudi Arabia have not approved Covaxin (Representational)

The Centre today told the Kerala High Court that those who have been administered both doses of the anti-coronavirus vaccine cannot be re-vaccinated.

A man from Kannur in Kerala, who has received both doses of Covaxin, had petitioned the court to be revaccinated with Covishield since Saudi Arabia - his place of work - has not approved Covaxin yet.

"A person who receives more than two vaccines is more likely to have health problems. There is currently no provision for giving more than two doses of the vaccine to one person. There is no international guideline for administering the third dose of the vaccine. An overdose can lead to health problems. No other studies have been conducted in this regard. The petitioner's claim cannot be considered in this case. If we consider this demand, more people are likely to approach the court with a similar demand," the Centre further said.

Girikumar, 50, filed a plea stating that Covaxin is not recognised in Saudi Arabia and as per his visa stipulation, he has to return to Saudi Arabia before August 30, or he will lose his job.

According to the petition, Girikumar had returned to India due to the second Covid wave in Saudi Arabia in January and when the Centre began vaccinating people above 45 years of age, he registered on the CoWin portal using his passport details.

"He got the first Covaxin dose on April 17, and the second a month later. It was only after receiving Covaxin that he came to know that it is not approved by the Saudi government. Had the authorities informed the public about the non-recognition of Covaxin earlier, he would not have taken it. He never knew his decision would put his job abroad in jeopardy," read the petition.