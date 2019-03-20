Fugitive Jeweler Nirav Modi Arrested, Produced In Court: LIVE Updates

Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi are the prime accused in the bank scam involving fake guarantees in the name of the state-run lender PNB.

All India | Edited by | Updated: March 20, 2019 16:15 IST
Fugitive jeweler Nirav Modi is accused in the Rs 13,000-crore PNB fraud case.

New Delhi/London: 

Fugitive jeweler Nirav Modi, prime accused In the Rs 13,000-crore PNB fraud case, has been arrested in in central London's Holborn area. He has been produced in court. On two different occasions, Nirav Modi was seen by the media in London after the UK put out an arrest warrant for him. Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi are the prime accused  in the bank scam involving fake guarantees in the name of the state-run lender PNB to secure loans overseas. Both left India in January last year before the CBI started investigating the PNB scam.

Earlier this month, Nirav Modi was seen walking in London by a reporter of British newspaper The Telegraph. In a two-minute clip shared by the newspaper, the billionaire, was seen wearing a much-talked about expensive ostrich hide jacket, repeatedly said "no comments".

Here are the LIVE updates on Nirav Modi's arrest


 


Mar 20, 2019
16:15 (IST)
Enforcement Directorate statement on Nirav Modi



Mar 20, 2019
15:55 (IST)
Nirav Modi is now being produced in court
Mar 20, 2019
15:53 (IST)
CBI, ED team to fly to UK

A joint team of CBI and ED will fly to UK to assist the counsel who will be representing the agencies in Nirav Modi's case. The next date of the hearing (start of the extradition proceedings in judicial side) will be announced by the UK Magistrate court today and accordingly the joint team will leave for UK. 

Mar 20, 2019
15:47 (IST)
The Enforcement Directorate gets permission from Prevention of Money Laundering Court in Mumbai to sell 173 paintings and 11 cars belonging to Nirav Modi. A non-bailable warrant has been against his wife Ami Modi, news agency ANI reports quoting sources. 

Mar 20, 2019
15:38 (IST)
Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on the arrest

You can run, but cannot hide from the country's Chowkidar. As wheels of justice grind, after Vijay Mallya, fugitive Nirav Modi has been arrested in London. Clear sign that this is not the India which will allow economic offenders to loot the country & evade the long arm of law.
Mar 20, 2019
15:34 (IST)
PNB Fraud Case Involving Nirav Modi: Timeline And How The Events Unfolded
PNB fraud of Rs 11, 400 crore is being investigated by two central agencies - the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate." 
Mar 20, 2019
15:29 (IST)
Omar Abdullah on Nirav Modi's arrest

It's amusing to see the BJP falling over itself to credit the PM with the Nirav Modi arrest while completely ignoring the fact that it was The Telegraph of London and it's correspondent who found Nirav Modi, not the PM and his agencies.
Mar 20, 2019
15:28 (IST)
Mar 20, 2019
15:25 (IST)
Police said Nirav Modi, 48, had been arrested in the Holborn area of central London on Tuesday and was due to appear at London's Westminster Magistrates Court on Wednesday, news agency Reuters reports. 
Mar 20, 2019
15:22 (IST)
What Nirav Modi had told an anti-corruption court

Nirav Modi said had he has done nothing wrong. The alleged scam was a "civil transaction" that is being blown out of proportion, he said in his reply.
Mar 20, 2019
15:17 (IST)
UK police say fugitive billionaire Nirav Modi was arrested in London on Tuesday, news agency Reuters reports. 
Mar 20, 2019
15:15 (IST)
UK Sought Papers To Arrest Nirav Modi. India Didn't Respond, Say Sources
When fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi was spotted on the streets of London last week looking somewhat different and wearing an extravagant ostrich-leather jacket, the government insisted there had been no delay on India's part in efforts to prosecute him and extradite him."
Mar 20, 2019
15:13 (IST)
On Monday, a court in UK had issued an arrest warrant against the 48-year-old billionaire following the Enforcement Directorate's request for his extradition.
