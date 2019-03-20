Fugitive Jeweler Nirav Modi Arrested, Produced In Court: LIVE Updates

Fugitive jeweler Nirav Modi is accused in the Rs 13,000-crore PNB fraud case.

Fugitive jeweler Nirav Modi, prime accused In the Rs 13,000-crore PNB fraud case, has been arrested in in central London's Holborn area. He has been produced in court. On two different occasions, Nirav Modi was seen by the media in London after the UK put out an arrest warrant for him. Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi are the prime accused in the bank scam involving fake guarantees in the name of the state-run lender PNB to secure loans overseas. Both left India in January last year before the CBI started investigating the PNB scam.

Earlier this month, Nirav Modi was seen walking in London by a reporter of British newspaper The Telegraph. In a two-minute clip shared by the newspaper, the billionaire, was seen wearing a much-talked about expensive ostrich hide jacket, repeatedly said "no comments".

