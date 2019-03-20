Fugitive Jeweler Nirav Modi Arrested, Produced In Court: LIVE Updates

New Delhi/London:
Fugitive jeweler Nirav Modi is accused in the Rs 13,000-crore PNB fraud case.
Fugitive jeweler Nirav Modi, prime accused In the Rs 13,000-crore PNB fraud case, has been arrested in in central London's Holborn area. He has been produced in court. On two different occasions, Nirav Modi was seen by the media in London after the UK put out an arrest warrant for him. Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi are the prime accused in the bank scam involving fake guarantees in the name of the state-run lender PNB to secure loans overseas. Both left India in January last year before the CBI started investigating the PNB scam.
Earlier this month, Nirav Modi was seen walking in London by a reporter of British newspaper The Telegraph. In a two-minute clip shared by the newspaper, the billionaire, was seen wearing a much-talked about expensive ostrich hide jacket, repeatedly said "no comments".
A joint team of CBI and ED will fly to UK to assist the counsel who will be representing the agencies in Nirav Modi's case. The next date of the hearing (start of the extradition proceedings in judicial side) will be announced by the UK Magistrate court today and accordingly the joint team will leave for UK.
The Enforcement Directorate gets permission from Prevention of Money Laundering Court in Mumbai to sell 173 paintings and 11 cars belonging to Nirav Modi. A non-bailable warrant has been against his wife Ami Modi, news agency ANI reports quoting sources.
You can run, but cannot hide from the country's Chowkidar
. As wheels of justice grind, after Vijay Mallya, fugitive Nirav Modi has been arrested in London. Clear sign that this is not the India which will allow economic offenders to loot the country & evade the long arm of law.
It's amusing to see the BJP falling over itself to credit the PM with the Nirav Modi arrest while completely ignoring the fact that it was The Telegraph of London and it's correspondent who found Nirav Modi, not the PM and his agencies.
Police said Nirav Modi, 48, had been arrested in the Holborn area of central London on Tuesday and was due to appear at London's Westminster Magistrates Court on Wednesday, news agency Reuters reports.
Nirav Modi said had he has done nothing wrong. The alleged scam was a "civil transaction" that is being blown out of proportion, he said in his reply.
On Monday, a court in UK had issued an arrest warrant against the 48-year-old billionaire following the Enforcement Directorate's request for his extradition.