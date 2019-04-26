Fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi denied bail by UK court

Fugitive businessman Nirav Modi has been denied bail by a UK court for a third time, in a brief hearing that was presided over by Chief Magistrate Emma Arbuthnot. He has been further remanded till May 24. A full hearing has been scheduled for May 30.

The 48-year-old diamond merchant was earlier refused bail on March 29 on grounds there was "substantial risk he would fail to surrender".

At that time, the UK's Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), arguing on behalf of Indian authorities, pointed to Nirav Modi's attempt to purchase citizenship in Vanuatu as grounds he could not be relied on to appear in court when called upon.

Fugitive Businessman Nirav Modi's bail rejected by London Court, next date of hearing in the case is May 24. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/m3Nv7vQWew — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2019

According to the Ministry of External Affairs website, India has no extradition treaty in force with the Pacific island nation. However, "in the absence of a treaty, it is a matter for the foreign country to consider, in accordance with its domestic laws and procedures, whether the country can agree to India's extradition request on the basis of an assurance of reciprocity."

Nirav Modi is fighting extradition from the UK to India in the matter of the $1-billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud and money laundering case. He is being held at Wandsworth prison in London, where he has been since his arrest in March.

He is understood to be in the UK on an Investor Visa from 2015; it was granted at a time the so-called "golden visa" route was relatively easier for super-rich individuals to acquire residency rights in the UK based on a minimum of 2-million pound investment.

He was arrested by uniformed Scotland Yard officers on March 19 and sent to jail after his first bail appeal was denied. During his first court appearance, it emerged the diamantaire accused of defrauding PNB via fraudulent Letters of Undertaking (LoUs) had been in possession of multiple passports, since revoked by the Indian authorities.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.