Fund Diversion, Rs 42 Crore Luxury Flat: Why SEBI Cracked Down On Gensol

Gensol Engineering, a leading participant in India's clean-tech revolution, is now under regulatory scrutiny for financial irregularities and malpractices.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has barred its promoters - Anmol Singh Jaggi and Puneet Singh Jaggi - from the securities market. The action follows allegations that the duo diverted funds meant for electric vehicle (EV) projects, used them for luxury purchases and submitted fake documents to cover up loan defaults.

Following SEBI's order, Gensol's stock fell by 5 per cent, adding to its already steep decline over the past year.

Gensol Engineering's Rise And Fall

Founded by the Jaggi brothers, Gensol started as a solar engineering firm and expanded into the EV space. It was listed on the BSE SME platform in 2019 and moved to the main board by 2023. It also supported BluSmart, an electric cab service co-founded by Anmol Singh Jaggi, by supplying EVs through leasing.

While the company showed promise in its early days, things went downhill rapidly. Gensol's market value dropped from Rs 4,300 crore to Rs 506 crore in just one year. Its stock plunged by nearly 85 per cent, hurting thousands of retail investors.

The Allegations

The trouble began with a Rs 978 crore loan taken from two government-backed institutions - Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) and Power Finance Corporation (PFC). The money was meant to fund the purchase of 6,400 EVs for leasing to BluSmart.

However, SEBI found that Gensol only acquired 4,704 vehicles. This left a shortfall of Rs 262 crore - which SEBI believes was diverted for personal use.

The Jaggi brothers allegedly used the funds to buy a high-end apartment in The Camellias, a luxury residential complex in Gurgaon. Other expenses reportedly included international travel, golf equipment, luxury items, credit card bills and transfers to family members.

How The Funds Were Misused

SEBI's investigation showed how funds were misdirected through a series of transactions:

Rs 50 crore from a Rs 71.41 crore loan was routed through a promoter-controlled entity, Capbridge Ventures, which used Rs 42.94 crore to purchase the luxury apartment.

Another Rs 40 crore from a separate loan was transferred to Wellray Solar Industries, a company linked to the promoters.

Funds were also transferred to other connected businesses and individuals, including Rs 29.5 crore to Gensol, and Rs 5.6 crore to Matrix Gas and Renewables.

The money was shuffled between related firms such as Gensol EV Lease, GoSolar Ventures, and BluSmart Mobility, to hide the true trail of the diverted money.

Fake Documents And Loan Defaults

Another serious charge is that Gensol submitted fake "Conduct Letters" to IREDA and PFC, claiming that its loan repayments were regular. When SEBI reached out to the lenders, both confirmed they had not issued any such letters.

Following this, credit rating agencies ICRA and CARE Ratings downgraded Gensol to a "D" rating in March, suggesting default risk and poor repayment capacity.

The Fallout

Following the SEBI's interim order: