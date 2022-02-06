From Rakhi Every Year To Gujarati Dishes: Lata Mangeshkar's Bond With PM

The Prime Minister is in Mumbai to attend the cremation of Lata Mangeshkar

Lata Mangeshkar died in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital this morning at the age of 92. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in paying tributes to the legendary singer. "She leaves a void in our nation that cannot be filled," he tweeted.

A blog post on PM Modi's website spotlighted the special bond he shared with Lata Mangeshkar. She used to affectionately call the Prime Minister 'Narendra Bhai' and used to wish him on Raksha Bandhan every year. "In one of her video messages Lata Didi had expressed anguish that why she couldn't send Rakhi to PM Modi because of the pandemic. She had said - "Narendra Bhai, I would like to wish you on the occasion of Rakhi and say pranam. I couldn't send a Rakhi and everybody knows the reason why," read the post.

The Bharat Ratna recipient in 2013 had endorsed him for the post of Prime Minister. PM Modi was the Chief Minister of Gujarat then. "I pray to God that we see Narendra Bhai as PM," she had said. Just weeks after he was made the Prime Ministerial candidate for the BJP in the 2014 general elections.

PM Modi, in an episode of his monthly radio programme "Mann ki Baat", he had shared with the nation, a telephonic conversation, he had with Lata Mangeshkar before leaving for his US Trip. He had called this cheerful conversation as "It was like a younger brother talking lovingly to his elder sister".

PM Modi also recounted his personal relationship with her in the same conversation. He recalled how she always treated him to Gujarati delicacies whenever he had the opportunity to meet her.

The Prime Minister is in Mumbai to attend the cremation of the iconic singer, which will be held at Mumbai's iconic Shivaji Park with full state honours.