From Ayodhya to Sikkim: Delhi's 41 Roundabouts to Tell India's Story

Delhi's roads are set to become a living showcase of India's rich cultural tapestry. In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the Public Works Department (PWD) has announced a massive beautification drive that will transform 41 major roundabouts across the national capital into thematic landmarks representing the country's states, union territories, and the valor of its Armed Forces.

A Roundabout for Every State and UT

According to PWD, each roundabout will showcase distinctive cultural motifs from a particular region. Planned designs include Rajasthan's forts and palaces, Odisha's Konark Sun Temple, Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya Ram Temple, Sikkim's monasteries, Kerala's backwater-inspired patterns, Gujarat's Statue of Unity, and bamboo craftsmanship from the North-East.

"The idea is to give every roundabout its own story, one that connects local commuters with the larger idea of India," a PWD official told reporters.

Honouring the Nation's Defenders

Beyond celebrating regional culture, some roundabouts will pay tribute to the Indian Armed Forces. Installations representing the Army, Navy, and Air Force will symbolize valour, discipline, and the unifying strength of India's defenders.

"These roundabouts will not just beautify the city, they will remind citizens of the courage and sacrifice of our Armed Forces," the official added.

Blending Tradition with Modern Urban Design

The beautification will include artistic landscaping, murals, sculptures, thematic greenery, and advanced lighting systems. PWD is collaborating with artists, architects, and horticulture experts to ensure each roundabout combines traditional aesthetics with modern design principles.

Timeline Ahead of Peak Season

The project is expected to be completed by the last week of January 2026, just before Delhi's peak tourist season, Republic Day celebrations, and spring festivals. Officials say the initiative will enhance Delhi's identity as a true national capital, reflecting India's unity in diversity.

PWD Minister Parvesh Verma said, "Delhi is not just the capital of a government; it is the capital of an entire nation. Every corner of this city should tell the story of India's unity in diversity, its culture, and its courage."

He added, "Through this initiative, PWD is transforming ordinary roundabouts into extraordinary symbols of pride, celebrating every State, every tradition, and the spirit of our Armed Forces that keeps the nation strong and united."

With these transformations, Delhi commuters will soon experience a cultural journey of India at every turn, making every day travel a visual celebration of the country's rich heritage.