Fresh Snowfall On Jammu-Srinagar Highway Affects Traffic

Traffic was affected on the Jammu-Srinagar highway today due to fresh snowfall in the region. The 300-km long Jammu-Srinagar highway, however, is open for one-way traffic.

"Five to six inches of snow in Bannihal sector has slowed down the vehicular movement in the morning, but the highway is open for one-way traffic from Jammu to Srinagar," a traffic department official said.

The official added that no vehicle was stranded anywhere on the highway.

The supply of diesel and petrol has improved in the landlocked Kashmir Valley with the arrival of over 400 tankers carrying petroleum products over the last few days.