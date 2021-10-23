Fresh Guidelines For Mata Vaishno Devi Pilgrims

Pilgrims to Vaishno Devi shrine will have to follow fresh guidelines.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has set fresh guidelines to regulate pilgrims at Vaishno Devi temple to prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic which mandated valid and verifiable RT-PCR/Rapid Antigen Test not older than 72 hours of arrival at the Union Territory.

The order issued by the Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday further informed that only those pilgrims who do not show any COVID-19 symptoms will be allowed to enter the shrine.

"Valid and verifiable RT-PCR/Rapid Antigen Test not older than 72 hours of arrival should be made mandatory. Only those pilgrims will be allowed to visit the shrine who do not show any COVID-19 related symptoms," the order said.

"Strict adherence to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour/SOP must be followed," the order undersigned by the Chief Secretary said.

This comes after it was observed that there is an uneven trend in the COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir and there is a need to continue with the existing COVID-19 containment measures in all districts.