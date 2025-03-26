Fresh Assault Case Filed Against Punjab's "Yeshu Yeshu Prophet"

Punjab's self-styled pastor Bajinder Singh, amid a huge controversy after being caught on camera thrashing a man and a woman, has been accused in a case case where he has been accused of assaulting a woman and wrongfully restraining her. .

The incident reportedly took place after a prayer session, where Kaur claimed that she, along with others, was mistreated and physically assaulted.

The woman has also alleged that Bajinder SIngh started making undesirable advances and inappropriate touches when she was just 17 years old.

On February 28, Kapurthala police registered a case against Bajinder. He has been accused under Section 74 (assault or criminal force to a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty) and 126 (wrongful restraint) of the Bhartiya Nyay Samhita.

The matter is being investigated by a Special Investigation Team of Punjab Police. The National Commission of Women has also sought a report on it.

"The complainant Ranjeet Kaur and three to four other people have told us that after the prayers, they were treated rudely and were assaulted. She has filed a complaint and her statement has been recorded. Action will be taken accordingly," said Mohit Kumar Aggarwal, Deputy Superintendent of Police.

The woman appeared before the National Commission for Women today.

The 45-year-old was accused in a sexual harassment case in 2017.

He also had cases of cheating and manipulation against him and has been raided by the Income Tax Department.

In 2018, he was arrested for allegedly raping a woman from Zirakpur, Punjab, after luring her with false promises of assistance to travel abroad.

The woman who was allegedly thrashed by the self-styled pastor, has also filed a complaint with the police.

Born in a Hindu Jatt family, Bajinder converted to Christianity when he was in jail in connection with a murder case in the 2000s.

