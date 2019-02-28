Srinagar Hotels Welcome Stranded Visitors, Praised By Omar Abdullah

Omar Abullah, thanked chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Hoteliers' Club.

As several hotels across Srinagar threw their doors open to stranded tourists -- for free -- on Wednesday, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah hailed it as a move that shows "why Kashmir is such a hospitable place".

Omar Abullah, in his tweet, thanked Mustaq Ahmad Chaya, chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Hoteliers' Club, and his colleagues "for reinforcing what hospitality is all about".

Several tourists were stranded in Srinagar as flight services were temporarily disrupted after Pakistan fighter jets violated its airspace on Wednesday morning.

Some hotels also offered free food to the stranded guests.

"We are offering free accommodation and food to all tourists who have been stranded in Kashmir due to the prevailing situation," Sheikh Bashir Ahmad, chairman of The Kaisar Hotel, told news agency PTI.

Ahmad said his hotel, located at Jawahar Nagar in the heart of the city, has 30 rooms. "Everyone is welcome and they can stay with us till the situation improves so that they can go home," he added.

This comes after an Indian Air Force pilot was captured on Wednesday after he ejected safely from his MiG 21 Bison aircraft but landed across the Line of Control.

India has demanded the "immediate and safe return" of the pilot, who was taken into custody by the Pakistani army following a fierce engagement between the air forces of the two sides along the Line of Control.