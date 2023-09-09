Foxtail Millet, Jackfruit, Kashmiri Kahwa On All-Veg Menu For G20 Leaders

Leaders were treated to an extensive vegetarian fare

A specially curated all-vegetarian spread was arranged for the world leaders and delegates who arrived for a G20 dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu this evening.

Dignitaries were treated to the delectable gourmet fare at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam, the venue for the 18th G20 Leaders' Summit at Delhi's Pragati Maidan.

The menu began with a short introduction to India's diversity and how the people of the country are connected by "taste".

"A medley of traditions, customs, and climate, Bharat is diverse in many ways, 'Taste' connects us. We celebrate Sharad Ritu, the autumn season of abundance in this menu. It showcases the wealth of ingredients across Bharat, expressing our rich culinary heritage in a modern mosaic dedicated to the spirit of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' - 'One Earth, One Family, One Future'," it read.

Here's what was served to the G20 world leaders:

For starters, guests were served paatram, described as "a breath of fresh air". The dish comprised foxtail millet leaf crisps topped with yoghurt sphere and spiced chutney.

The main course had vanavarnam ('strength from the soil'), which is jackfruit galette served with glazed forest mushrooms, little millet crisp, and curry leaf-tossed Kerala red rice

Bread, including Mumbai pao, or onion seed-flavoured soft bun, bakarkhani, or cardamom-flavoured sweet flatbread, was served.

Madhurima ('pot of gold'), or a Cardamom-scented Barnyard millet pudding, fig-peach compote, and Ambemohar rice crisps, was served as dessert.

Beverages included Kashmiri kahwa, filter coffee, and Darjeeling tea. At the end of the meal, dignitaries were treated to paan-flavoured chocolate leaves.