Four Teen Siblings Electrocuted In UP's Unnao: Cops

Police said a probe into the matter is also underway (Representational)

Four minor siblings were electrocuted in a village here on Sunday, police said.

Circle officer (CO) Ashutosh Kumar said Mayank (9), his brother Himank (6) and sisters Himanshi (8) and Mansi (5) were electrocuted after they accidentally touched a naked wire of a pedestal fan at their house in the evening.

Their parents were out in the field at the time of the incident, he said.

"We have assured the parents of our support. The administration is with the family at this time of grief. A probe into the matter is also underway," the CO said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)