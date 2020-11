Manipur Legislative Assembly Speaker Yumnam Khemchand Singh administered the oath to the MLAs.

Four newly-elected legislators including three of the BJP were sworn-in as MLAs of the Manipur Legislative Assembly on Thursday, officials said.

Speaker of Manipur Legislative Assembly Yumnam Khemchand Singh administered the oath to the newly-elected MLAs.

The newly-elected BJP MLAs - Ngamthang Haokip, Oinam Lukhoi Singh and Paonam Brojen Singh - and Independent MLA Yumkhaibam Antas Khan had won the November 7 by-polls to the state assembly.