4 Including Mamata Banerjee's Ministers Arrested In Narada Case Get Bail

Narada Case: Mamata Banerjee had courted arrest after the CBI took 2 ministers into custody.

Two of Mamata Banerjee's ministers and two other leaders were granted bail today after nearly seven hours of drama and confrontation as the Bengal Chief Minister spent much of the day at the CBI office in Kolkata.

Bengal Ministers Firhad Hakim and Subrata Mukherjee were arrested early this morning in the Narada bribery case. So were Trinamool MLA Madan Mitra and former Trinamool leader Sovan Chatterjee, who joined the BJP but quit that party too.

"The way they have been arrested without due procedure, CBI will have to arrest me also," the Bengal Chief Minister reportedly said during her more than six-hour stake-out at the CBI office in Nizam Palace.