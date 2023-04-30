Rs 4.3 Crore Gold Smuggled From Dubai In Underwear, 4 Arrested: Cops

Apr 30 Four persons were arrested allegedly with 7.15 kilograms of gold worth Rs 4.3 crore near the airport in Surat in Gujarat, an official said on Sunday.

The gold was brought illegally onboard a flight from Dubai and the four were held on a tip-off on Saturday night after a car was intercepted, a release from the Surat police's special operations group (SOG) said.

"The four have been identified as Fenil Mavani (27), Nirav Dabariya (27), Umesh Lakho (34) and Savan Rakholiya (30). They had mixed gold paste with a layer of chemical, which was hidden in the undergarments of two of the accused using adhesive tape," an official said.

"The two carriers managed to escape immigration security check by using this modus operandi of concealing the gold. They had carried this gold on the behest of two others who were in the car. A Dubai-based person is wanted in the case," he added.

