Four Die In Haryana After Inhaling Poisonous Gas

Police have registered a case and sent the bodies for postmortem (Representational)

Four persons, including a 57-year-old man and his two sons, died today after inhaling poisonous gases in the 10-feet-deep chamber of a bio-gas plant at village Amin in this district, police said.

The dead were identified as Baldev Singh, his sons - Devinder Singh (30), Rupinder Singh (25), and Baldev Singh's cousin Joginder Singh (40), SHO of Adarsh Police Station, Kurukshetra University, Satish Kumar, said.

As per the preliminary investigation the bio-gas plant constructed by Baldev Singh near his agricultural land was not functioning due to some leakage so Devinder Singh went inside the ten-feet-deep pit to find out the leak so that the problem could be set right, the SHO said.

As Devinder Singh did not come out, his younger brother Rupinder Singh went in followed by Baldev Singh. When none of the three came out Joginder Singh went down, the official said.

Later a farmer from the neighbourhood rushed to the spot with a tractor and pulled out all the four. They were rushed to the civil hospital where they were declared as brought dead, SHO Kumar said.

We have registered a case under relevant provisions of law and sent the bodies for postmortem examination, he added.

While the families of the deceased were inconsolable, shocked villagers said the agriculture department must warn them about the possibility of such a situation when they persuade them to install bio-gas plants.

They demanded appropriate compensation for the deceased's dependants from the government. Thanesar MLA Subhash Sudha also visited the spot.