Four Dead, 12 Injured As Bus Collides With Truck In Maharashtra

The injured people were taken to a local hospital for treatment (Representational)

Four people, including two women, were killed and 12 others injured when a state transport bus collided with a truck today in Maharashtra's Nashik district, police said.

The bus was on its way to Nashik from Nandurbar when it collided with the truck coming from the opposite direction around noon on Bhabadbari-Devla road, around 70 km from here, an official at Devla police station said.

The impact of the collision was so severe that one side of the bus was torn open and passengers fell on the road, the official said.

Four passengers, including two women, died on the spot while 12 others received injuries in the mishap, the police said.

Local BJP MLA Rahul Aher and police officials from Devla rushed to the spot.

The injured people and the bodies were taken to the Devla rural hospital, the official said.