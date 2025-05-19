Founder Claims No Jobs In USA, UK, And Canada For Indian Students: "Honeymoon Over"

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Job opportunities for Indian students abroad are increasingly scarce. Rajesh Sawhney, founder and CEO of GSF Accelerator, made the claim. He notes that traditional paths to high-paying jobs are no longer effective.

Job opportunities are not easy to come by, especially for Indian students who are planning to move to countries like the United States, Canada and the UK, seeking greener pastures. Gurgaon-based entrepreneur Rajesh Sawhney, founder and CEO of GSF Accelerator, warned that the honeymoon period for international students might be over.

"There are no jobs in USA, Canada and UK for International students. Honeymoon is over, parents should think twice before spending crores on the expensive education," wrote Mr Sawhney in an X (formerly Twitter) post.

Mr Sawhney, who is an alumnus of the Harvard Business School (Advanced Management Program) and has a fellowship from the London School of Economics, stated that the old hack of graduating in college abroad and quickly landing high-paying jobs was not working anymore.

"Engg students especially IITians had an easy hack, do masters in the US and get a $200K starting tech job. This hack works no more," he added.

Social media reacts

The viral post sparked an intense debate amongst social media users with one section claiming that Mr Sawhney was right while others suggesting that there were ample opportunities if he person was talented.

"Yes! The game has shifted from credentials to competence. Those who adapt and build skills will still find a way," said one user, while another added: "Guys pls don't listen to him, do your own research."

A third commented: "This "hack is dead" narrative is too simplistic. Sure, the low-hanging fruit is gone. But the opportunity? Still very real. Just not for the average, unprepared candidate banking on a degree alone."

The development comes in the backdrop of US-based tech giant Microsoft laying off almost 6,000 workers globally or three per cent of its workforce, many of whom are Indian professionals. Factor in Donald Trump's recent action on immigration, H-1B visas and tariffs, and it is the Indian students who might have to face most of the heat.