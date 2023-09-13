Fossil Found In Jaisalmer A 180-Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Egg, Claims Scientist

Egg fossil was found in same area where plant-eating dinosaur remains were found.

A scientist claimed to have discovered a dinosaur egg fossil in the hills of Jethwai-Gajroop Sagar in Jaisalmer. The egg fossil, found on Saturday, is believed to be around 180 million years old and was unearthed in the same area where the fossilised remains of a herbivorous, long-necked dinosaur dating back 167 million years ago were found in 2018.

Dr Narayan Das Inkhiya, the scientist credited with the discovery of this egg, told NDTV about how he found the fossil and highlighted its significance. "This could well be a dinosaur egg fossil nearly 180 million years old. It was discovered in this area of Jaislamer, where in 2018 the fossil of a herbivorous dinosaur was also found."

Also Read | Fossil Of "Bizarre" Bird-Like Dinosaur With Surprising Features Discovered In China

The egg fossil, weighing 100 grams and measuring approximately 1 to 1.5 inches in length, has been dispatched to the laboratory for thorough examination and analysis, said the scientist.

Experts believe this egg could potentially belong to the Mesozoic Era, an interesting period in Earth's history often referred to as the "Age of Dinosaurs". The Mesozoic Era is subdivided into three major periods - the Triassic, Jurassic, and Cretaceous periods - each marked by distinct geological and biological events.

It's noteworthy that the renowned Thar Desert in western Rajasthan has become a prominent site for dinosaur discoveries.