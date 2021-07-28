Forthcoming Census Will Be First Digital Census: Home Ministry

In March, the Centre announced that it has decided to conduct Census 2021 in two phases. (File)

Minister of State Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Wednesday informed the Rajya Sabha that the forthcoming Census will be the first-ever digital Census in the country.

In a written reply to the question of BJP MP Roopa Ganguly, Mr Rai said that the forthcoming Census is to be the first digital Census and there is a provision for self-enumeration. A mobile app for the collection of data and a Census portal for management and monitoring of various Census-related activities have been developed.

He informed the House that Census 2021 and other Census-related field activities have been postponed until further orders due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In March, the Centre announced that it has decided to conduct Census 2021 in two phases -- the Houselisting and Housing Census during April-September 2020 and the Population Enumeration during February 9 to 28, 2021.

