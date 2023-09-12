Former UP Top Cop Faces Police Case For Thrashing, Threatening Village Head

Jagmohan Yadav served as the DGP from December 31, 2014 to December 31, 2015. (File)

An FIR has been registered against former Uttar Pradesh DGP Jagmohan Yadav for allegedly beating up and threatening a village head, police said on Tuesday.

A video of the incident went viral on social media.

A 1983 batch IPS officer, Mr Yadav served as the director general of police from December 31, 2014 to December 31, 2015.

Circle Officer (CO), Machhlishahr, Atar Singh said residents of Tarhati village had lodged a complaint alleging that Mr Yadav and his family members had grabbed different plots of public land in the village.

A police team accompanied by revenue department officials and the consolidation officer went to the village on Monday afternoon to probe the complaint. While the villagers were sharing their grievances with the probe team, Mr Yadav came there and had a fight with village head Chandresh Gupta, the CO said.

Police personnel present on the spot had a tough time pacifying the two sides. The sub-divisional magistrate of Machhlishahr also reached the spot after being informed about the incident.

Later on Monday evening, on the basis of a fresh complaint lodged by Mr Gupta, an FIR was registered against Mr Yadav under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Mungrabadshahpur police station, Mr Singh said.

