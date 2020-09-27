Former Union Minister Uma Bharti Tests COVID-19 Positive

Uma Bharti requested people who came in her contact to get themselves tested and follow protocols.

Former Union Minister Uma Bharti Tests COVID-19 Positive

Uma Bharti has quarantined herself at a place between Haridwar and Rishikesh (File)

Dehradun:

Former Union minister and senior BJP leader Uma Bharti has said that she has tested positive for COVID-19 and has quarantined herself.

She requested people who came in her contact to get themselves tested and follow protocols.

Taking to Twitter, Ms Bharti on Saturday night said that she had taken a COVID-19 test as she was suffering from fever, and the report came positive.

She has quarantined herself at a place between Haridwar and Rishikesh in Uttarakhand.

Comments
Uma BhartiCOVID-19

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india